A MAN has been charged with attempted murder in Mallorca after trying to suffocate their flatmate.

The 34-year-old Senegalese man was taken into custody after police were called out to a disturbance at a flat in Palma’s Pere Garau district.

At the scene, neighbors told officers that they had heard a woman screaming inside.

Police forced entry into the apartment and found the detainee putting a woman in a chokehold.

The man was immediately restrained with his victim released from his grasp.

Investigators say that in the days prior, the man had carried out multiple attacks on the woman, one which was reported to the police.

As well as violently assaulting her, the man had made repeated threats to kill her, leaving the gas on in the flat on one day.

It comes weeks after a man was left fighting for his life after being repeatedly stabbed by his flatmate.

Knifed in his neck and back, the victim, aged 31, was able to flee from the flat into a nearby Mercadona where he asked for help before collapsing on the floor.

