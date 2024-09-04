In the US, a man was charged with murder and rape that occurred in 1993

In the US, a 52-year-old man from Missouri was charged with rape and murder 31 years ago due to a DNA test. About this reports Fox 59.

The crime took place in March 1993 in Indianapolis. The remains of student Carmen Van Hass were found in her apartment. The 19-year-old girl was naked, the table was overturned, and her clothes were thrown on the floor. An examination showed that the attacker raped Hass and then stabbed her 60 times.

Huss’ brother said it was their father who first saw the lifeless girl. “It changed him forever,” he said. The search for the killer continued for decades using DNA samples. Investigators eventually found Dan Jermaine Shepard.

It is known that Shepard had previously been arrested for other offenses, he had been convicted several times. Now a criminal case has been opened against him related to the reprisal against Hass.

Earlier it was reported that in the US state of Washington a suspect in a 44-year-old case was found using DNA left on a cigarette butt and arrested. He is accused of raping a woman and then killing her.