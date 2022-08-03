Home page World

The suspect was later captured on video on the ghost train. © Police Düren

The police in Düren are looking for a photo of a suspect who is said to have rioted at a fair in North Rhine-Westphalia.

Düren – On the Anna fair in Düren in NRW there was an incident on Tuesday 2 August around 5 p.m. The police Duren was alerted by an operator of a ride at the Annakirmes. He had noticed a popping noise and an acrid smell inside the train during operation. A burst PET bottle and rolled up aluminum paper were found during an inspection. The operator ventilated the interior using a smoke extraction system and continued operations.

Düren: man riots at the Annakirmes – chemical reaction creates a bang

No damage to property or personal injury was found. There was a similar case at the Rheinkirmes in Düsseldorf two weeks ago. In Düren, video material was secured from the ride, which shows how the suspect presses an object into a bottle. This led to a chemical reaction that was noticeable by the loud bang.

Annakirmes in Düren – who can identify the suspect from the ghost train?

So far there has been no known personal injury. Witnesses are being sought who can identify the suspect, but also witnesses or injured parties who were in the closed ride at the time and who may not be able to explain minor injuries. the Annakirmes is also currently dealing with rising energy costs to fight. In July, the Rhine fair in Dusseldorf instead of. (ots/mon)