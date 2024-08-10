Ciudad Juárez— Elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat arrested Juan Armando MG, for his alleged responsibility in the commission of the crime of possession of a vehicle reported stolen, reported Adrián Sánchez, spokesperson for the agency.

Municipal agents who were carrying out prevention and surveillance work in the Centro area noticed a subject aboard an Italika brand motorcycle, blue with black, model 2024, which met the description of one that had been reported stolen.

For this reason, the driver was stopped at the intersection of Francisco Villa Street and 16 de Septiembre Avenue, in the aforementioned sector, where upon verifying the vehicle’s serial number in the Juárez Platform System, it was learned that it indeed has a theft report from August 8 of this year.

After reading his rights, Juan Armando MG, 28 years old, was brought before the corresponding authority for his alleged responsibility in the commission of the aforementioned crime.