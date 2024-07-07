A woman who was caught masturbating and then ignored by her husband has shared her story on Mumsnet. Her story published Mirror edition.

According to the author of the post, she has been married for ten years and is raising two children with her husband, after whose birth her libido has dropped significantly. “We have sex on average once a week, I would agree to less, so it’s already a compromise. He would like much more. I explained that I don’t feel a strong sexual desire now, but he doesn’t understand,” she explained.

When her husband caught her masturbating, he became very angry. “He was furious, really mad. He was screaming in my face that I was a liar and that our relationship was over,” she recalled. Now, according to the woman, her husband thinks that she wants to have sex with another man and boycotts communication with her. “Wanting to get some dopamine and relieve stress does not mean that I wanted to have sex. Touching myself is not comparable to touching someone else. I just can’t believe that this could destroy our family,” she worries.

Related materials:

In the comments, users expressed the opinion that the couple’s marriage was likely doomed. “I lived in the opposite situation for many years. He could not have sex with me, but regularly masturbated alone, it felt like betrayal. Our marriage was coming to an end,” one of the women wrote.

Previously, the girl received a marriage proposal after sex and was dissatisfied. In her complaint, she admitted that she had expected a more romantic and generous gesture.