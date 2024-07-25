Police in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, are investigating a video that has gone viral on social media, in which a man is seen Man hanging from the window of a moving car in Barra da Tijucain the western part of the city.

In the images, a car can be seen driving without any other vehicles around it. A man, dressed in shorts, He clings to the driver’s window with both hands while his legs dangle freely.

At one point, the man lifts one leg and rests it on the car’s rearview mirror, and also briefly touches one of his feet to the ground. The video does not show the outcome of the incident.since it is not seen if the man is released or left somewhere.

Eyewitnesses said the man tried to snatch the driver’s cell phone when the car was stopped at a traffic light on Salvador Allende Avenue. However, Getting stuck, he was dragged along when the car started moving again.

The driver did not contact the police



The Military Police reported that they learned of the incident through social media. Subsequently, the 31st Military Police Battalion (BPM) of Recreio dos Bandeirantes conducted a search in the area. Officials said the driver did not contact authorities to report the incident.

“The Prime Minister also said that police surveillance in the region will be strengthened.”

As of the last update of this report, There is no information on the identity of the driver of the vehicle or the man who was left hanging from the window.

The Globe (Brazil) / GDA

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from O Globo, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.