Angered by the lack of justice in the land acquisition case, a resident of Kasganj attempted self-immolation in front of the Vidhan Bhavan on Thursday afternoon. However, the police caught him and handed him over to Hazratganj police. Hazratganj police has given information to Kasganj police.

Inspector Hazratganj Shyam Babu Shukla said that Jaswant, a resident of Patiali Tehsil of Kasganj, reached near Gate No-2 of Vidhan Bhavan on Thursday afternoon. As he took out a petrol bottle from his bag, Saroj Sajjad Khan and Harinath Pal, who were on duty there, caught sight of him. The two policemen ran and caught him before putting petrol on himself.

On receiving the information, Hazratganj police also reached the spot. Police brought Jaswant with her to the police station. When questioned, he told that Mahendra Pal and Ram Bahadur are being occupied by his land in the village. He complained about this to the Kasganj police and administration several times.

The police of the area did not help the victim even after the authorities ordered. Troubled over not getting justice, Jaswant reached Lucknow on Tuesday and stayed at a hotel in Charbagh. Inspector Hazratganj said that information has been given to Kasganj police. The police team coming from there will take the victim Jaswant with him.