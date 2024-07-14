Home page World

Robin Dittrich

Customs officials have probably made the most curious discoveries. But they probably wouldn’t have expected to find more than 100 snakes during an inspection.

Hong Kong – Hong Kong is a metropolis and special administrative region of the People’s Republic of China. Anyone who wants to travel back and forth between the two areas must pay a visit to customs – China’s customs area does not include Hong Kong. One man was therefore caught smuggling.

China’s customs authorities discovered 104 snakes packed in linen bags in a man’s pockets. © ZUMA Press Wire/Imago (symbolic image)

Curious discovery: Customs finds 104 snakes during a check

China’s customs authorities reported that the man was caught trying to smuggle snakes from Hong Kong to mainland China. He did not choose a backpack or a large bag for this purpose, but simply stuffed them into his trousers. The man was checked as he was trying to enter the Chinese city of Shenzhen from Hong Kong, several media outlets reported on Tuesday (July 9).

According to Chinese customs, the man passed through a checkpoint in Futian port. “The officials opened the bags and found that each bag contained a large number of live snakes of various shapes and colors,” the official quoted CNN the customs authorities. A total of 104 snakes were found in six canvas bags sealed with adhesive tape – five species of snake were later identified. In Australia a father discovered a poisonous snake in the children’s room.

Snakes smuggled into China: What is the man’s fate?

In the statement of the customs authority, which CNN According to the report, the snakes were milk snakes, western hook-nosed snakes, corn snakes, Texas snakes and bull snakes. Four of the five species mentioned are not native to China and were probably being smuggled into the country. The customs authorities did not say in their statement whether the smuggler had been arrested.

However, China issued a warning about what would happen if residents and tourists did not comply with the regulations: “If the regulations are violated, customs will take legal responsibility in accordance with the law.” In a frequently shared video, the man who wanted to smuggle the snakes into China can be seen. The camera then switches to customs officials holding the transparent bags with the snakes in their hands. (rd)