In Göppingen, a man found and caught a poisonous scorpion in a hallway. Where is the animal from?

Göppingen – Not an everyday find: A 37-year-old found and caught a poisonous scorpion in a hallway in Göppingen. As the police announced on Sunday, it turned out during a survey on Saturday that the three-centimeter animal did not belong to any of the residents.

The scorpion was probably brought into the house by people returning from vacation and traveled as a stowaway from the Canary Islands. The animal was taken to a zoo for care. dpa