The facade displayed a photo of the candidate for mayor of the city of Móron Leandro Ugartemendia; police investigate the case

A man set himself on fire on Monday (Oct 9, 2023) when he set fire to the entrance to the PRO (Propuesta Republicana) party building in Argentina. The facade of the building displayed a photo of Leandro Ugartemendia, candidate for mayor of Móron, a city about 30 km from Buenos Aires.

Images published by Ugartemendia on his profile on X (formerly Twitter) show the moment in which the man approaches the building and pours liquid on the facade. Then you can see an explosion. Moments later, he appears running down the burning street.

According to information from the newspaper There Nation, the police investigate the case and try to identify the man. The media outlet stated that the episode took place in the early hours of Monday (Oct 9), at 2:38 am, on the corner of Intendente Agüero and Rodolfo Monte streets, in Morón.

The PRO candidate for mayor of Móron stated that the attack is the “price of confrontation with the jets and Kirchnerism”. Leandro Ugartemendia is in opposition to the government of current president Alberto Fernández – who is a Kirchnerist. “They won’t stop us”he said. Below is the tweet.

In a statement, Unión por la Patria, a coalition of government candidates, expressed “his most energetic repudiation of the act of vandalism” to the attack on the PRO building in Morón and also said he would not tolerate “violent demonstrations”.

“Acts such as the one recorded at the party headquarters are unacceptable and require that measures be accelerated and deepened to find all those responsible for the attack, which directly affects that political force, at the same time as it degrades the democratic coexistence of the people of Morón”he stated.

