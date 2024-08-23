A man in the UK used a stationery knife to fulfill his sexual fantasies and ended up in jail. About this writes The Star.

Azim Khan, 26, from Lancashire, met the woman online in January 2024. They corresponded for a while and then decided to meet up to “fulfil each other’s sexual fantasies”. The couple met on January 11 and spent the night together. During sex, the woman handed Khan a stationery knife and asked him to carve a phrase into her buttocks. The man began to do as she asked, but after several painful cuts, his partner asked him to stop. Khan disobeyed and carved the word “daddy’s” into one buttock. Despite the negative experience, the woman agreed to meet again. On January 26, she handed Khan the knife again, and he began to carve a second word into the other buttock. Like the first time, the woman asked him to stop due to the pain, but he again ignored her and finished the word “baby”. Thus, he completed the phrase “daddy’s baby”.

After the second encounter, the woman went to a doctor and complained about Khan. She explained to the doctor that the words had been cut out despite her requests. Khan was then arrested. The man attended the court hearing via video link from prison. The judge stressed that such actions during a sexual act were unacceptable. Khan was charged with intentionally causing bodily harm. He was sentenced to twenty weeks in prison and a year of probation.

