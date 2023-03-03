Home page World

Victoria Krumbeck

The police made a surprising discovery in Peru. Officers found a mummy in a cooler belonging to a former food delivery man. To the man she was like a friend.

Munich/Lima – In Peru, the police became aware of a man with a cooler bag. When officers checked it and opened the bag, they could hardly believe their eyes: they found a mummy several hundred years old inside. The man who carried the mummy is a former food delivery man.

He had made the mummy comfortable in the cool bag he used to use to deliver groceries. He carried these with him to show his friends, he told the police. The man has been taking care of the mummy for many years and even gave it a name: “Juanita”. The mummy has now been confiscated.

Police make shocking discovery: man is traveling with 800-year-old mummy

Police officers found the mummy on Saturday (February 25) in a park in the city of Puno during a patrol. At first, officials thought the man wanted to sell the mummy. The 26-year-old denied the allegation. He carried them around with him because his friends wanted to see them. According to the Peruvian authorities, it is a 600 to 800-year-old mummy. The man is in custody while investigators investigate the case, a government official told the news agency on Tuesday (February 28). AFP said.

A man was walking with a mummy that was in a cooler. © Screenshot Peruvian Ministry of Culture

The suspect told local media the mummy he dubbed “Juanita” was his “spiritual friend”. In a video he explained: “At home she is in my room, she sleeps with me. I’ll take care of her.” 30 years ago, his father is said to have brought the mummy home. He has kept them with him ever since.

Man calls mummy a friend: “Juanita” turns out to be a 45-year-old man

According to the Ministry of Culture, the pre-Hispanic remains belong to a “mummified adult male.” So it’s not “not a Juanita, but a Juan” aged at least 45, a ministry specialist said. The mummy is believed to have come from the eastern area of ​​Puno. A region in the Peruvian Andes, around 1300 kilometers southeast of Lima.

The mummy found is said to be between 600 and 800 years old. © Screenshot Peruvian Ministry of Culture

The Culture Ministry said it confiscated the mummified remains “to protect and preserve this heritage.” Peru is rich in archaeological sites and objects. Therefore, it is not uncommon for mummies to be discovered in Peru. Two years ago there was a chilling find in which an 800-year-old mummy was found tied up. And also in Japan, a mysterious mermaid mummy caused a lot of speculation. (vk/afp)