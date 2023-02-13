Tesla electric vehicles are considered the most intelligent in the world, since the technology that is integrated into these vehicles makes them highly efficient transportation units.

That is why Tesla We have often been surprised by the great autonomy offered by their cars and the low number of failures they present. However, although they are considered luxury cars, some users come to suffer an ordeal due to breakdowns that occur in their units a few days after leaving the agency.

This was what happened to Prerek and Neha Petel, owners of a Tesla Model Y vehicle to which the steering wheel came off while driving on the highway.

Although the event did not end in a catastrophic accident, the owners have narrated the disgust they have experienced with Elon Musk’s company due to a failure that they allege was a factory defect and not caused by misuse.

The Pastels narrated everything they experienced with their Tesla Model Y vehicle through Twitter, a company also owned by Elon Musk and although the automotive company initially notified them that the repair would have a charge of about $100, shortly after they annulled the decision and offered the option to return the amount of the vehicle to the owners.

Buy Tesla and days later the steering wheel comes off

Although this situation made the family live a bitter situation, the Pastels considered that they would buy another Tesla Model Y, which they hope will have all its elements in perfect condition.