Quite a few people congratulated the new owner Swind74 with the winning bid and he himself probably saw himself proudly driving the Japanese classic. Unfortunately for everyone involved, that won’t happen. Hours after the auction ended, Swind74 posted an update stating that the seller had crashed the car.

The latter was confirmed by auction site Bring A Trailer, who had contacted the owner. The company reported that everyone there was relieved that no one was injured in the crash, but noted that the situation was “obviously rather unfortunate” and that they would refund Swind74’s buyer costs.

An alleged photo of the crashed Honda recently surfaced on Instagram, suggesting the model was involved in a collision. That is supported by the Carfax report, which indicates that the car was involved in a crash that damaged the front and rear. The report goes on to say that the airbags were deployed in the collision.

