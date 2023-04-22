The attacker was arrested on the spot by neighbors who witnessed the brutal act and, in turn, it was they who were in charge of helping the young woman

Oaxaca.- One young man of 21 years came first sprayed with thinner and then burned when he was chatting with friends outside his home in Santa Xoxocotlan, Oaxaca.

The attacker was arrested on the spot by neighbors who witnessed the brutal act and, in turn, it was they who were in charge of helping the young woman. Neighbors called the police and informed the authority that, the young man they managed to subdue was acting under the influence of some kind of drug.

The municipal police of Xoxocotlán made the detainee available to the Oaxaca State Attorney General's Office (FGEO) so that, through the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Attention to Crimes against Women due to Gender, assemble the investigation folder and take the accused to a detention control hearing for the crime of attempted femicide.

The man accused of being responsible for the attack was identified as Carlos N. and faced charges for attempted aggravated femicide. However, the control judge in charge of handling the case reclassified the crime as “alterations to health due to gender” and dictated a period of three months to conclude the investigation.

Although some preliminary versions pointed to a alleged sentimental relationship sustained between aggressor and victimthe parents of the young woman assure that it is about a friend who came into his daughter’s life just a month ago.

Relatives of keylathe 21-year-old girl attacked, Oaxacan feminist groups protested in front of the Superior Court of Justice of Oaxaca since they considered that the judge dismissed the seriousness of the injuries caused to the victim on April 15.

The Prosecutor’s Office, for its part, assured that it will appeal this determination.