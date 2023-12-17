Home page World

Two brothers were caught in an avalanche during a mountain tour in South Tyrol. The masses of snow buried the two men at an altitude of around 3,000 meters.

Pflerschtal – Two young men were caught in an avalanche while hiking in the mountains. The brothers – 34 years old and 36 years old – were traveling in the Pflerschtal in South Tyrol at around 3,000 meters when the masses of snow came loose and buried them. Just recently, a winter sports enthusiast died in an avalanche in Austria.

One of the two brothers was able to free himself from the snow after the avalanche in South Tyrol

The accident occurred on Saturday morning (December 16). At around 11.30 a.m. the mountain rescue service received an emergency call – sent by one of the two brothers. He managed to fight his way out of the snow after the avalanche, according to the Italian news agency Ansa.it reported. He also freed his younger brother from the snow.

What causes avalanches? When the air and ground temperatures are very different, the star shape of the snow crystals is broken and they turn into columnar crystals. These become a smooth and fragile layer that comes off when shaken. They can slide down mountain slopes at speeds of up to 300 kilometers per hour. Source: Planet Knowledge

While the 36-year-old man was uninjured, his 34-year-old brother suffered serious injuries in the accident. A man was swept 300 meters away in an avalanche in the Dolomites. But the man was very lucky and remained unhurt.

The younger brother was revived on site after the avalanche in South Tyrol

After receiving the call for help, the mountain rescue service sent a helicopter to the scene of the accident. A doctor had to resuscitate the 34-year-old on site with cardiac massage before he was taken to a hospital in Bolzano. According to a report in the Italian newspaper la Republica The young man later died in the intensive care unit despite all attempts and rapid rescue.

The two brothers from South Tyrol were traveling at an altitude of 3,000 meters in the Pflerschtal when the avalanche occurred. (Symbolic image) © imagebroker/imago

Next to the helicopter of the mountain rescue service Aiut Alpin Dolomites were loud la Republica The Fleres fire department, the carabinieri and the Fleres mountain rescue service also took part in the rescue operation. The deceased young man was a researcher and worked at the University in Povo. He and his brother come from Rovereto and both lived in Trento.

Twice in a row, the first weekend in February was considered the deadliest in terms of avalanches. There was talk of the “Black Weekend in Austria”. (tt)