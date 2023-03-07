A construction in the Ónix sector, in the city of San Juan de Lurigancho (Peru) generates controversy among the inhabitants. What seems like a dead end passage was, before 2011, it was a street with access to both directions.

According to neighbors, this change occurred when a neighbor informally built a two-story house in the middle of the trackobstructing the passage of vehicles and pedestrians.

The Municipality of San Juan de Lurigancho reported that there are resolutions dating back to 2012 where a demolition of the property is already ordered. However, at least two procedures have passed and the property is still there, interrupting the free transit of the road.

According to documentation in the Municipality of San Juan de Lurigancho, the The property belongs to Teodosio Auccaise Quintanilla and for a few years it has not been inhabited regularly and is used as storage.

Gina Gálvez, municipal manager of SJL, indicated that “it is an illegal construction, which obstructs traffic and is on a public highway. We are carrying out the administrative process for do the demolition in a period of approximately 30 days”, he said in communication with the newspaper El Comercio of Peru.

He owner has been fined and must also pay for demolitionconfirmed the Municipality of San Juan de Lurigancho.

THE COMMERCE (PERU) / GDA