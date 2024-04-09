You can currently fill up on kilos of hydrogen at 27 different places in the Netherlands. There should be a lot more added in the coming years. You can still encounter a MAN truck at 19 of these hydrogen filling stations this year. The truck manufacturer presents the MAN hTGX: the first truck with a hydrogen combustion engine in the Netherlands.

Unlike a Toyota Mirai or Hyundai Nexo (which have a fuel cell), the hTGX does not convert hydrogen into electricity. A diesel engine has been converted to use hydrogen for this truck. The hydrogen combustion engine in the MAN truck has direct injection and produces 520 hp and 2,500 Nm between 900 and 1,300 rpm.

Why is MAN building a hydrogen combustion engine first?

A combustion engine is much more inefficient than a fuel cell, but the brand did not want to wait for the technology to convert hydrogen into electricity. According to MAN, the hydrogen engine is based on a proven diesel engine and the brand can now sell a hydrogen truck. A version with a fuel cell will follow later.

Who is this hydrogen truck for? According to MAN, there are companies that want to drive emission-free, but where an electric truck is not technically possible. For example, because there is no room for a battery due to the axle layout of the truck. The truck brand gives the transport of hazardous substances or heavy transport for construction as an example.

The range of MAN's hydrogen truck

You wouldn't expect it, but this hydrogen truck doesn't drive as far as the fully electric versions. MAN's e-trucks can travel up to 800 kilometers with a full battery. The hTGX has a range of 600 kilometers. After fifteen minutes, the hydrogen tank is filled with 56 kilos of hydrogen. On the other hand, the electric trucks spend a maximum of 45 minutes at a charging stop.

MAN predicts that electricity will not become the most important fuel, but hydrogen. “For special applications, hydrogen combustion or, in the future, fuel cell technology, is a very suitable addition,” says MAN board member Friedrich Baumann. By releasing a hydrogen truck so early, the brand believes it will give a boost to the infrastructure.

MAN will initially build a series of 200 units for Germany, Norway, Iceland and the Netherlands. It is not known what the trucks cost. MAN will deliver the first units this year and production should be scaled up next year. Another nice detail for buyers: because the hTGX is an emission-free truck, fewer tolls are charged in various countries.