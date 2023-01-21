Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes.- Juan Carlos Maldonado built a four-story house with recycled materials in the Pocitos community of the municipality of aguascalientes.

Four years ago the man, a bricklayer by trade, began to build his home. The first floor was made with conventional materials, with the money he saved while living in the United States.

Nevertheless, when the money saved was finished, he continued with the construction with recycled materials that you collect or give away.

Juan Carlos assures that he continued to expand his house for his four childrenTwo of them live in the United States.

The appearance of the house attracts attention and divides versionssince according to local media worries the neighbors, fearing that it could collapse and cause misfortune.

However, Verónica Romo, sister of the owner of the house, affirms that Civil Protection came to verify that the house was safe and it was approved.

She added that her neighbors are her and their mother, from what they say, they would be the main victims.

We recommend you read:

The truth is the peculiar appearance of the house surprises locals and strangersbeing a different home.

(With information from Image and Image of the Gulf)