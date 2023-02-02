The day you get the retirement it is very special for most people in the world. It is time to stop working, enjoy your pension and begin to replace the time that has been taken from the family. But for a man in Italy, his last day at work was also the last of his life.

On January 31, Michele Barco, 59, happily arrived at the facilities of the Belvest clothing company, located in the province of Padua, in Italy. After 30 years of work, the man was going to work for the last time and the next day he would begin to enjoy his retirement.

Michele’s co-workers, who was the head of quality control at the factory, arranged the celebration for their colleague and friend of many years.

Desserts and drinks were ready to toast. Michele had even brought a few bottles to the company to toast. But his last moments turned into a drama. In the middle of the celebration, the man suddenly collapsed to the ground.

Her colleagues immediately called for help, but once the paramedics arrived, they concluded that Michele had died, most likely of a heart attack.

In minutes, the celebration turned into a tragedy that shocked everyone. The directors of the company ordered an immediate suspension of operations in order to pay a silent tribute to a colleague whom everyone knew and respected.

Michele was not married and did not have children; he lived with his mother Gabriella, already very old, in Piazzola, a town he never moved from. He had three sisters and one brother.

He was one of the company’s veterans and for that reason many of the workers learned the basics of the trade from him.

According to those who knew him, Michele had not had heart problems and was in good health.

