Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, speaks at a press conference on July 29, 2022. | Photo: EFE / EPA / MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A man was arrested early Friday morning after entering the home of Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco, Calif., and attacking her husband, Paul Pelosi, 82.

Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson, Drew Hammill, confirmed the incident in a statement and said the man, after entering the residence, “violently” attacked Paul Pelosi, who was taken to hospital for treatment.

Nancy Pelosi, also 82, was not in the house at the time of the break-in and assault on her husband, the text reads.

“The Speaker of the House and her family appreciate the quick response of emergency services and medical professionals and ask for privacy at this time,” reads the text signed by Hammill.

This is not the first time that Nancy Pelosi’s husband has been featured in the American news this year. In August, he was convicted of driving while intoxicated and being involved in a traffic accident that occurred in May, for which he pleaded guilty in a California court.

He had to do eight hours of community service and pay a $5,000 fine to compensate the driver of the vehicle he crashed into and another $2,000 to the court.

The judge in the case also sentenced him to five days in prison, which he did not have to serve, after deducting the hours he was detained shortly after the accident and because the magistrate considered that he had behaved well.