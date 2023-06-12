The television program ‘El Chavo del 8’ directed and produced by the late Roberto Gómez Bolaños, ‘Chespirito’, it was a hit in mexico and many other countries where it was broadcast for several decades.

Also ‘El Chavo del 8’ managed to make characters like ‘La Chilindrina’, ‘La Chimoltrufia’, ‘El Chavo’ and ‘Kiko’ reach the hearts of young and old and have been admired over the years.

Meeting one of these characters has been the dream of many people who have followed them on television and this has happened countless times, now a video is striking on Tik Tok where you can see how a man cries when he meets ‘Kiko’.

‘Kiko’ is played by Carlos Villagrán and moves the moment the man approaches him to meet him, as his eyes fill with tears as he approaches Mr. Villagrán and then hugs him.

The unforgettable moment for the man in question occurred in the comic con colombia and according to some media reports, the fanatic approaches Mr. Villagrán to share moments, but it is striking that he does not stop crying while he is with him.

The video is shared on tiktok @comicconcolombia and can be heard when Don Carlos says: “Rabbit, rabble”, iconic phrase of the character of ‘Kiko’, It is also seen that the man has the tattoo of such a beloved character from Mexican television on his right arm.

“Thank you, thank you. Thank you very much,” Villagrán tells the man. It is a moment that he will hardly forget and will keep for the rest of his life the man who loves, admires and respects Don Carlos Villagrán ‘Kiko’.

