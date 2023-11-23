It sounds paradoxical: in order to set sail in a climate-neutral manner, you need carbon dioxide. But this is in short supply, also because of European import regulations. The FAZ technical discussion with Uwe Lauber, head of MAN Energy Solutions.

The engineer and his machines: MAN boss Uwe Lauber at the company’s Berlin factory Image: MAN Energy Solutions

Have you ever taken a cruise?

No, not yet. But I was there on my maiden voyages. It is still a fantastic feeling to watch an engine with more than 100,000 horsepower set a ship several hundred meters long in motion.