The police are investigating a 31-year-old from Berlin who is said to have paralyzed the system for several hours by booking countless appointments in a vaccination center in Wandlitz, Brandenburg.

Eberswalde / Berlin – The police are investigating a 31-year-old from Berlin, who is said to have paralyzed the system for several hours with countless appointments in a vaccination center in Wandlitz, Brandenburg. The man is said to have made appointments for a vaccination 150 times via the center’s booking system, as the Police Directorate East and the Cottbus public prosecutor announced on Thursday. The 31-year-old had stored incorrect data for this. The booking system was blocked on Sunday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and the appointments were ultimately not kept.

Police searched the man’s apartment in Berlin-Lichterfelde on Thursday morning, and seized IT technology and cell phones. The 31-year-old was questioned and had to leave his data. The public prosecutor’s office and the state security department of Directorate East are investigating the man for computer sabotage. The deliberate disruption of vaccination offers has an impact on the entire population and could have serious health consequences in individual cases, said District Administrator Daniel Kurth. (dpa)