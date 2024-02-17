Gómez Palacio, Durango.- A man was arrested after He allegedly bit his wife in the face for asking you get up and go to work in Gómez Palacio, Durango.

The events occurred on Friday around 11:00 in the morning in a home located on Primera de Mayo and Rubén Jaramillo streets. in the El Consuelo neighborhood.

To the emergency numbers 911 a case of domestic violenceso elements of the Municipal Police went to the site.

Upon arrival, the police spoke with the 33-year-old victim, who stated that Her husband had attacked her when she told him to go to work.

The woman, whom There was a wound on his right cheekbone.indicated that her husband had insulted her, threatened her and had even given her a strong bite on his face.

Meanwhile, the husband tried to escape through a neighboring house, however, he managed to be captured.

The man was identified as José Antonio, 28 years old, who was placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry where he will be investigated for the alleged crime of family violence.