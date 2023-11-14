Home page World

Crocodile attacks are often fatal. But one man didn’t want to accept this fate – and literally bit back into life.

Bremen / Tiwi – Some animals cause problems for agriculture. But while Shepherds in Lower Saxony have to contend with wolf attacks, there are much greater dangers lurking elsewhere. Most recently, 40 crocodiles killed a farm owner. A cattle breeder from the Australian state of Northern Territory almost had to accept a similar fate. But when the man was attacked by a 3.2 meter long saltwater crocodile, he fought the predator in an unconventional but effective way – and survived ABC news reported.

“Like a rag doll”: Crocodile attacks man and drags him into the water

Accordingly, the 65-year-old drove his car to a meadow where he wanted to install a fence for his cattle. The incident occurred near the Finniss River in northern Australia. He stopped at a so-called billabong – a waterhole in a river – because he noticed that the water and fish had retreated.

However, the man did not expect the predator at that moment: “The water had receded and the animal was lying in the dirty water in the middle. I took two steps and the crocodile clung to my right foot”. The man describes the attack: “It was a violent grip and shook me like a rag doll, pulling back into the water and pulling me in.”

Man fends off crocodile by biting his eyelid

The situation was extremely bad for the cattle farmer: “I found myself in such an uncomfortable position,” he said ABC news. Despite the hopelessness, he decided to fight against almost certain death. At first he tries to kick the animal, but without much success. Then he decided to bite the animal. His poor position became a stroke of luck. Because when he bites, he hits exactly the crocodile’s eyelid.

The 65-year-old describes: “It was pretty thick, like I was holding on to leather, but I pulled his eyelid back and he let go.” The man then jumped away and ran to his car. “It chased me for a while, maybe four meters, but then stopped.” He is sure: “If it had bitten me somewhere else, it would have been different.” Just recently, a man in Australia freed himself from a crocodile’s jaws.

Man survives crocodile attack seriously injured

However, the man was seriously injured in the attack and sustained deep wounds and extensive bleeding. He bandaged his wounded leg with a towel and rope to stop the bleeding. His brother then drove him 130 kilometers to a hospital: “The biggest problem was removing all the bad bacteria from the wound, i.e. all the billabong water full of mud, duck droppings and traces of crocodile teeth.”

Doctors fought for the man’s leg for ten days. He also received a skin transplant, which resulted in the man being able to feel his toes again. The doctors therefore believe that the man will make a complete recovery. He is expected to leave the hospital this week.

But the shock remains deep: “It means that I have to change what I do. I’ve been walking around this swampland fixing fences and living life for too long, but this incident opened my eyes.”