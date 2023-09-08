News9Live: In India, a 65-year-old man bit off his neighbor’s finger during a fight

In India, a man quarreled with a neighbor over parking, severely beat him and bit off his finger. About it informs News9 Live.

The conflict took place in the city of Gurgaon, Haryana, on the evening of Sunday, September 3. Inderjt Yadav, 46, drove up to the house on a scooter and found that an abandoned car had blocked the path to the building. The man honked, after which his 42-year-old neighbor Pawan Kumar came out into the street. According to Yadav, he got into the car and rammed his scooter.

After that, Kumar attacked a neighbor and a fight broke out. Soon the aggressive Indian was joined by father and son. They pushed Yadav into a roadside ditch, and then the 65-year-old father of the attacker bit off his little finger phalanx and immediately ate it. In addition, Kumar’s son, according to the victim, doused him with kerosene and tried to set him on fire.

As a result, Yadav managed to escape and escape, after which he was hospitalized. He wrote a statement to the police against the neighbors, but all three are still at large. Kumar and his family filed a counterclaim. They claim that neighbors and relatives of the victim broke into their house after the incident.

The police said that a criminal case was opened against Kumar, his father and son under three articles, including grievous bodily harm.

Earlier it was reported that in India, a man went to the police after a neighbor bit him on the penis during a fight over goats. The conflict happened because the animals wandered into someone else’s yard.