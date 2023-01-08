Home page World

A blue light is on the roof of a police vehicle: the police are investigating in Freiburg on suspicion of a homicide. © Lino Mirgeler/dpa

A 29-year-old is being investigated on suspicion of a homicide. The man is already known to police for violent crimes.

Freiburg – A 31-year-old man was shot dead in Freiburg on Saturday. The alleged perpetrator is a 29-year-old, the police said. At around 1:00 p.m., the officers were informed by an emergency call from a woman that her partner had been shot by her ex-partner. The victim died in a clinic.

The alleged perpetrator, a German, initially fled. The police were looking for him, among other things, a tram was stopped and checked, as a spokeswoman said. The 29-year-old was arrested without resistance in the afternoon. He is being investigated on suspicion of a homicide. The man was already known to the police for violent crimes, as the spokeswoman said.

According to the spokeswoman, whether only one shot or several shots were fired is the subject of the investigation by the criminal police. The question now also needs to be clarified as to how many people were involved in the act or could be considered witnesses. Further details were initially unclear. dpa