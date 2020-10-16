According to media reports, a man has been beheaded on the street near Paris. The incident took place near a school in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris, around 5 p.m. on Friday.

In the evening, the anti-terrorist investigators announced to the public prosecutor that they had taken over the investigation. One of the investigations is for murder with a terrorist background, confirmed the anti-terrorist prosecutor of the German press agency.

The broadcaster BFM TV reported that the alleged perpetrator was killed by the police in the nearby town of Éragny-sur-Oise. Other media wrote that he was seriously injured by the police. It was said that he previously attacked the police. According to the Reuters news agency, eyewitnesses reported that the attacker shouted “God is great” in Arabic.

According to the French newspaper “Le Monde”, the police were called near the scene after a suspect was reported roaming the area. After their arrival, the police discovered the decapitated victim, said to be a teacher of history and geography.

According to “Le Monde”, the teacher deals with the subject of freedom of expression in his class in connection with the caricatures of Muhammad. This aspect is the reason why the anti-terrorist prosecutor took over the investigation.

After the police discovered the body, officials in the nearby town of Éragny-sur-Oise are said to have tried to stop the alleged perpetrator, who was carrying a stabbing weapon. Since he is said to have threatened the police, they shot him. Because they then suspected according to “Le Monde” that the alleged perpetrator is wearing an explosive vest, the demining service was called.

The French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who is currently traveling to Morocco, immediately decided to return to France.

France has been rocked by Islamist attacks for years – more than 250 people died. Therefore, people are almost always aware of the threat of terrorism. Only a few weeks ago there had been a knife attack in front of the former editorial building of the satirical magazine “Charlie Hebdo”. The perpetrator had named the renewed publication of controversial Mohammed cartoons, which he “couldn’t stand”, as the motive. (Tsp, dpa, AFP)