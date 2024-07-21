In Sevastopol, a man beat up fellow passengers on a trolleybus who were listening to the Russian anthem

In Sevastopol, an unknown man beat up fellow passengers on a trolleybus who were listening to the Russian anthem on their phones. The incident was captured on video and is being published by Telegram– channel “Sevastopol No. 1”.

According to preliminary data, the fight took place on trolleybus #12 near the “Goryachiy Khleb” stop in the direction of the “Tekhnicheskaya Biblioteka” stop. The police have not received any reports of the incident from participants or eyewitnesses of the conflict.

It is specified that law enforcement officers are currently establishing the identity of the perpetrator and his location in order to bring him to justice.

Earlier, in the Ukrainian city of Dnepr, a man saw a car with soldiers and shouted “Glory to Russia.” The fight with a soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was captured on video.