ofSina Alonso Garcia shut down

In the vicinity of an allotment garden in the Lörrach district, witnesses observe a man who, apparently intoxicated, hits his dog. When the police arrive, the 43-year-old is also aggressive towards the officers.

Efringen-Kirchen – dogs are considered to be man’s best friends. But not all two-legged friends treat their loyal four-legged friends the way they deserve. For example, a man left in Baden-Württemberg his dog back in the car in the sweltering heat* (BW24 * reported). In Bavaria the police had to Rescuing 20 neglected dogs from a messie house*. Now there was another terrifying incident between a dog owner and his animal in the Lörrach district.

As reported by the Freiburg police, witnesses reported last Saturday that a man hit a dog in the Efringen churches near the allotment gardens on the Engebach. When the police arrived on the scene and asked the apparently drunk man to leave his property, he threatened them.

Dog comes to the shelter, owner to the police station

The 43-year-old’s dog showed no visible external injuries. Nevertheless, the veterinary office decided to take the boxer-Labrador mixed breed to an animal shelter. This enraged the owner so much that he ran towards the vet who was present in an aggressive intoxication. When the police took him to the ground, the man continued to resist.

Ultimately, the officers managed to wrestle the 43-year-old to the ground and fix him there. Since the man was obviously heavily drunk, the police finally took him to the station. The man is now awaiting a preliminary investigation. The basis for this is a violation of the Animal Welfare Act and resistance to law enforcement officers.

Unfortunately not an isolated case: violence against animals is increasing

The said case is not an isolated one. Again and again people are attacking animals. Just recently a man in Baden-Württemberg choked a police dog* when he was checked. A stranger in the Tübingen district also acted particularly perfidious a few days ago, the shut the mouth of a fawn* – a short time later the tortured animal died. *BW24 is an offer from Ippen.Media.