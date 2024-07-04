Juarez City- A man was beaten to death and his body was dumped in the streets of the El Papalote neighborhood during the early hours of the morning.

A coordinator of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) indicated that they received an anonymous report indicating that there was a corpse on the streets of Ejido Guadalupe and Ejido Jesús Carranza and patrols were sent to confirm the incident.

He said the report was positive, as they found the body of a man on the street with a hose wrapped around his neck, clear plastic around his head and partially covered with a green blanket.

He showed signs of torture and had his pants down to his ankles, said the police officer in charge, who handed over the scene to the investigating officers who arrived at the scene.

According to the official count by the State Attorney General’s Office in the Northern District, 11 people have been murdered during the first four days of July.