Ciudad Juárez— A man who is accustomed to asking for money from motorists arriving at a gas station located at the Kilometer 20 roundabout, was beaten and stabbed by two people with whom he had an argument, in the early hours of this day.

Elements of the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) provided assistance to the injured man, Héctor Manuel H., 22, who had a cut wound on his right leg and bruises on different parts of his body.

He was attacked at 00:33 hours by two men who arrived at the gas station aboard a blue Ford Explorer, according to two witnesses, reported SSPE personnel.

Paramedics arrived at the scene to stabilise the victim and take him to hospital, as he had lost a lot of blood.

The perpetrators of the attack were not arrested.