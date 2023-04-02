Home page politics

From: Lucas Maier

Women in Iran keep taking off their headscarves in protest. Two of them have now been attacked, as a video shows. Then they were arrested.

Tehran – The pictures of the women in the Iran go around the world since September 2022 at the latest. After 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was arrested by the vice police had died The heaviest protests the regime has seen so far followed. The Iranian Kurdish woman was attacked by police for violating the state hijab law.

Another video from Iran is currently making its way through social networks, this time from Torghabeh, almost 1000 kilometers east of the capital Tehran. You can see two women defying the headscarf rule and being attacked by a man with yoghurt. In the end, the two women were arrested, according to the news agency Mizan writes.

Iran: Women are attacked and then arrested

Video from a surveillance camera shows two women without headscarves waiting to be served in a shop. A man approaches them from the street and apparently confronts them both. Then the situation escalates and he takes several cups that look like yoghurt cups from a shelf – and attacks the two women with them.

Resistance in Iran: Two women are attacked and then arrested. © Screenshot Twitter @ksadjadpour

The man is then pushed out of the store by the shopkeeper, then the video ends. In Iran, veils are compulsory for women and girls. Again and again, women in Iran express their protest against the moral laws and the regime by wearing their hair down.

Arrest warrants in Iran: Two women arrested

Arrest warrants were issued against the two women concerned for violating the compulsory veil Mizan writes. The man was also arrested. He is accused of “disturbing public order” and “insulting”. The store’s owner was briefed on how to ensure Sharia (Islamic law) is observed in his store, the report said.

According to the Iranian news agency, anyone who violates the compulsory veil in Iran must face a fine as well as “additional penalties such as exile, professional ban and closure of their workplace”. More from the moral order. (Lucas Maier)