This afternoon, in Naucalpan, Mexico state, two young students, ages 13 and 14, were victims of a violent attack while they were walking home after school. The story culminated in the death of one of the teenagers and serious injuries to the other.

The events occurred on Thursday, September 21, when The students, identified as Ivonne and Jessica, were crossing a wooded area in Colinas de San Mateo. An individual who was dedicated to collecting PET approached them with a knife with the intention of attacking them.

The aggressor took them to a secluded place and carried out the attack with a knife when they tried to escape. Ivonne, 14, lost her life due to serious injuries. Jessica, 13, managed to flee but was injured.

After the events, there were calls for help, which led to the authorities being notified. And while 14-year-old Ivonne lost her life, Jessica remains hospitalized.

After the incident, the Secretariat of Security of the State of Mexico and the Municipal Police carried out an operation in the area and captured Alejandro and José Hugo “N”, aged 37 and 47. See also VIDEOS | Featherweight singer gives dance classes to this famous Sinaloan

Police sources revealed details about the case, so one of them would be the main aggressor, José Hugo “N”.

The investigation suggests that the reason could have been sexual abuse towards studentsHowever, investigations into this case will continue.

Homicides in Edomex

The Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System indicates that between January and August, 2,508 homicides were recorded in the State of Mexico.

Of these figures, 1,542 were related to intentional homicides (1,103 with a firearm; 154 with a knife; 285 with another element).

In the case of culpable homicides, 966 were reported, all of them in traffic accidents.

Meanwhile, the federal agency indicates that during the first eight months of the year, 64 cases of feminicide with a firearm were recorded; 15, with a knife; and 43, with another element.