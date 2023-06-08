Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Split

In eastern France, several children were injured in a knife attack. Several victims are in mortal danger as a result of the attack.

Munich – Just a few days after President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), a cruel report overshadowed France: On Thursday (June 8) there was a knife attack in a park in the eastern French city of Annecy, in which several small children, some of them life-threatening were injured.

A man suddenly attacked four small children and two adults with a knife in a playground and injured them. As French media reports, people ran for their lives, others overpowered the perpetrator.

Man attacks toddler with knife in France

The alleged perpetrator is a man, the exact circumstances of the crime were initially unclear. As several French television stations reported, several groups of children were in the park near the famous Lake Annecy at the time of the crime. Several young children were injured, some seriously, in the man’s knife attack. The police in Annecy subsequently announced that two small children and one adult were even in mortal danger.

Several young children were the victims of a knife attack in the eastern French city of Annecy. © Florent Pecchio/dpa

Several French politicians have already commented on the fact. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted that law enforcement officers intervened very quickly. France’s Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne spoke of a “cowardly and abominable act.”

In the aftermath of the attack, the National Assembly even paused its plenary debate for a minute’s silence. Parliament President Yaël Braun-Pivet said: “We hope that the consequences of this very serious attack will not be consequences that cause the nation to mourn.”

Federal Foreign Minister Baerbock comments on the knife attack

The knife attack in France also left its mark on Germany. The attack is reminiscent of the attack on two elementary school students in Illerkirchberg. Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock condemned the attack: “There is nothing more cowardly than attacking defenseless small children,” she said during a trip to Latin America. She was “deeply shaken, like so many people in Europe.” As Baerbock further explained, her “thoughts are with the victims, some of whom were seriously injured, and all our solidarity goes to our French friends.”

The investigation into the knife attack in Annecy continues. The investigators currently see no reason to assume a terrorist motive, according to the public prosecutor for the south-eastern French city of Annecy, Line Bonnet-Mathis. The attacker has already been caught and is currently being questioned by investigators about his motives – the motive is still unclear. Prosecutors are investigating attempted murder. (rodi/dpa)