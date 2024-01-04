Case occurred in Las Vegas; According to the court, the 62-year-old judge was injured and is being monitored

A judge in Las Vegas (USA) was attacked on Wednesday (3 January 2023) when she handed down the sentence to a man accused of aggravated assault causing bodily harm. Security camera footage shows Delone Redden jumping under the judge and knocking her to the ground. The information is from the newspaper New York Times.

Redden had pleaded guilty and was denied the opportunity to post bail and be released from prison on parole because of his criminal history. A deputy involved in the incident was injured, a court spokeswoman said. According to her, magistrate Mary Kay Holthus, 62, also suffered injuries and is being monitored.

“We commend the heroic acts of the team, law enforcement, and everyone else who subdued the defendant,” the 8th Judicial District Court said in a statement. “We are reviewing all of our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public and our employees”, he added.

In the video, Redden's lawyer says the man would behave well on parole and that it would be worth “risk” the granting of release from prison. The judge responds: “With this history, it is not possible”. The defendant then leaves his seat and jumps towards the judge.

Watch: