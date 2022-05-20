The man is very serious and is in hospital in Torrette

Tragedy in the Marche: a man from Fano ended up in the hospital in serious condition after being attacked by his furry best friend while doing a picnic in a park with other people. The dog on a leash bites the owner suddenly and with no apparent explanation.

On the afternoon of Wednesday 18 May a 62-year-old man was attacked by a medium-sized dog, a mix with an 8-year-old German Shepherd. They were together in the Pine forest of Ponte Metauro when Bach attacked the man for no apparent reason.

The elderly gentleman sustained serious injuries. For this reason, the doctors have urgently ordered the transfer to the regional hospital of Torrette di Ancona. The sedated dog resisted the Asur veterinary service staff, who barely managed to load him on the vehicle to take him to the municipal kennel.

The man had decided to spend a few hours in the park which is located at the gates of the city ​​of Fano, near the Metauro river. She was with her partner and her dog Bach. The couple were eating sitting at the tables in the park when the dog suddenly attacked the man.

Perhaps due to the heat, strong from a behavior perceived as a threat or perhaps because he was tied to the table, the dog bit the 62-year-old man in the chest, seriously injuring him and throwing him to the ground, where he bit him several times. The other people in the park immediately called 118.

Dog on a leash bites the owner, how is the 62-year-old man?

The man is hospitalized with injuries severe chest and arm, but would not be life threatening. The doctors, however, preferred to transport him to the hospital by air ambulance.

Local police officers and the Asur veterinary service are also on site. Bach’s owner said that in 8 years of life together he had never behaved like this and had never been aggressive with anyone.