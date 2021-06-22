There is no doubt that to find work some people do everything possible to achieve the goal and get a job. Such is the case of Ángel Ariel Ustares, 34, who to find a job went out on the streets with his son – in his arms – and his Curriculum in hand to find work. Thanks to the fact that some people shared their story on social networks, it went viral and the job offers were not lacking and even chose where to work.

This case went viral on social networks, as it managed to move those who knew its story. Ángel Ariel Ustares and his wife Laura took to the streets to beg to feed their two children, as they did not have a job to pay for expenses.

However, despite everything, the 34-year-old man not only went out to ask for money, he also offered his resume so that if someone knew of an opportunity they would let them know. Every day they stood outside a bank in the city of Palermo, Argentina, until the lucky day arrived.

The man had many talents, he was a mason and mechanic by profession, so he had to go out on the streets every week. According to Biobiochile, a woman, Sandra Tolosa, approached the man to learn his story, took a photo, uploaded it to the networks and this helped him find a job.

“Ángel and his family are on the street. I saw his resume with the 5-month-old baby and asked him what he was doing. Crying he told me that he is a bricklayer and a mechanic. Can’t get a job. Maybe by going viral we can help it. He told me that he does not want to lower his arms for his son ”, Sandra wrote in her Facebook post.

It only took a few hours and the likes, comments and times shared were noticed. The man received several job offers. And it is that after the publication went viral, Agustina Lemucchi, an IT recruiter, shared the same story on her Linkedin profile. The job offers arrived.

However, not only did the job offers arrive, they also offered him food and even a cell phone so that he could receive job offers. The case even reached government institutions that helped him manage his situation and thus acquire benefits as a worker.

Thanks to social networks, because his publication went viral, Ángel got a job as a mechanic in –according to Biobiochile– a well-known French car brand.

.

Grb

.