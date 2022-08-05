The police arrested a 52-year-old man from Uden on Thursday evening after a serious accident on the A50 highway near Heteren. He is suspected of causing the accident. The man does not have a valid driver’s license and may have been drunk behind the wheel.



Aug 5, 2022

Three people were injured in the accident. Two of them had to be extricated from their car by firefighters after being knocked over and trapped. They were then taken to hospital.

It concerns a 67-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman from the municipality of Buren. Their exact place of residence has not been disclosed. The 52-year-old motorist from Uden was also injured and had to go to hospital, a police spokesperson reported.

No valid driver’s license, possibly drunk

It turned out that the Udenaar did not have a valid driver's license. The police suspected that the driver had drunk alcohol, but he did not want to participate in a breath analysis. "A criminal offense," said the police spokesman. He also declined to cooperate in an investigation into the cause of the accident.

The accident on the A50 happened on Thursday evening around eight, just before the exit Heteren on the southbound carriageway. Due to the seriousness of the incident, an air ambulance was called in and landed on the A50 to provide medical assistance. A team of the Arnhem fire brigade assisted in liberating the two victims from Buren.

Road closed for hours for research and cleaning

According to Rijkswaterstaat, the A50 was closed until about 11 p.m., so that the police could investigate the circumstances. After that, the road surface still had to be cleaned. Road users who had to go in the direction of Nijmegen and Den Bosch were advised by the road manager to follow the detour set from the Grijsoord junction near Arnhem. This went via the A12 and the A325 to the A15.



