FBI concerned about potential violence at Biden swearing-in

The US Federal Police FBI warns of potential acts of violence surrounding the swearing-in of future President Joe Biden in the next week. Currently it is on a large scale “Worrying online talk” to watch over possible actions around the inauguration said FBI chief Christopher Wray on Thursday (local time) in Washington. These include calls for armed protests. The clues would be analyzed and examined for their actual threat potential. “We are concerned about the potential for violence at several protests and rallies planned for the coming days here in DC and in front of parliament buildings in the states.”Wray emphasized.

More than 200 suspects have already been identified who may be planning actions along the lines of the Capitol riots, the FBI director said at a meeting of chiefs of several security agencies with incumbent Vice President Mike Pence. To the address of possible rioters and violent criminals said Wray: “We know who you are.” Anyone planning acts of violence in the next few days should expect to get a visit from the FBI.

Supporters of the outgoing US President Donald Trump had violently entered the congress headquarters in the capital Washington last Wednesday. The security forces were that Rioters onslaught not grown. Five people were killed in the riots.

Biden is to be sworn in next Wednesday in front of the Capitol in Washington. The congress building in the US capital is traditionally the backdrop for the swearing-in ceremony of the US presidents. The inauguration is per se an event with the greatest security requirement. This year, however, in view of the recent riots, this is particularly true – even if the ceremony takes place without the usual mass audience due to the corona pandemic.

Wray stressed that more than 100 people had already been arrested in connection with the riot at the Capitol. Countless investigations were still ongoing. These more than 100 people initially no longer pose a risk. The arrests are also a warning to others who are considering acts of violence.

The short message service Twitter also warned a few days ago that concrete plans for further armed protests were already being disseminated on its platform and elsewhere. Among other things, there is talk of another attack on the Capitol and on parliament buildings in states next Sunday.

The area around the Capitol has now been cordoned off and a security fence has been erected. In addition, several thousand members of the National Guard – part of the US Army Reserve – were deployed to protect the Congress headquarters. The chief of the force, General Daniel Hokanson, said on Thursday that they are currently around 7000 soldiers in action. There could be up to 21,000 in the endto help secure the swearing-in on January 20th. So far there had been talk of up to 20,000 national guardsmen.

At the inauguration, the Secret Service responsible for protecting the President is in charge of the security measures. Secret Service chief James Murray said preparations for the swearing-in had been going on for many months. His troops are firmly convinced of the security concept that has been developed, but remain extremely vigilant. (dpa)