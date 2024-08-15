Ciudad Juarez.- Municipal police arrested a man who was causing a nuisance in the Pradera de los Álamos neighborhood on Wednesday night, reported Adrián Sánchez Contreras, spokesman for the Public Security Secretariat.

The spokesman said they responded to a call received at the community number of the Southern District (656-247-03-05), where they reported an armed subject, making threats outside a home on Pradera del Cedro and Yepómera streets, where police from the Southern District went.

Upon arriving at the scene of the report, they noticed a suspicious man whom they approached, and upon inspecting him, they found a 9mm caliber pistol with 10 bullets inside a green fanny pack, proceeding to arrest him.

After reading his rights, Isaías GV, 44 years old, was brought before the federal Public Ministry.