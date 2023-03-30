The man was arrested in the evening after he fired at the attack helicopter at the end of the morning. “The pilot noticed that at a certain point and reported it,” said spokesman Robert van Kapel of the Marechaussee. “We have been able to trace the man, he is now in custody and is being interrogated.”

The suspect was arrested at home ‘without red-handed’. According to the spokesman, he fired from the grounds of his own house in Apeldoorn at the helicopter flying overhead. It is unclear what weapon he was shooting with. The Apaches are armored. It is actually impossible to shoot the Defense helicopter out of the air with an ordinary handgun. Damage is possible.

It is still unclear what possessed the man. The pilot and the helicopter were able to land safely and were not damaged or injured. “The man is charged with ‘endangering an aviation aircraft’,” says Van Kapel. “And destruction.” See also Moraes returns 3 Pros directories to anti-Lula group

The Apache attack helicopter is designed to take out tanks and other (armored) ground targets.

Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren also responded via Twitter: ‘Very worrying incident. Dutch soldiers in Apache fired on in their own country. Fortunately, the pilots are unharmed. They do this work precisely to ensure our safety. We await the investigation.’

