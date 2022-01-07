









The police investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

The man was arrested on Thursday afternoon, after which the highway between Maarssen and Breukelen was closed in both directions. Van den Heuvel announced in the afternoon that the police action had to do with his safety. The crime reporter has been under heavy security for a long time.

Van den Heuvel would have driven to the nearest police location because of a safety protocol. The building of the National Police Unit was temporarily extra secured on Thursday afternoon.

Calm working day

“What appeared to be a quiet working day ended abruptly today in a cluttered, possibly suspicious situation,” said Van den Heuvel after the incident. He thanks his security officers from the Royal and Diplomatic Security Service (DKDB) on Instagram for their professional and adequate response.

“I really appreciate their sharpness and alertness. Thanks to these police officers I am fortunately able to continue doing my job. Hopefully further police investigation will clarify the background of this incident.”

‘Very sad’

“It is deeply sad that someone who is just doing his job is being threatened in this way. And that they are apparently also prepared to make this happen”, responds general secretary Thomas Bruning of the journalists’ union NVJ. “We are moving towards Italian conditions, where people who work in justice or journalism must be protected. That is a sad statement. I have great respect for John not giving up and just continuing to do his job, under these extreme circumstances. A positive aspect is that its security works.”