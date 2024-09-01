Ciudad Juarez.- Municipal police arrested a man who allegedly had three firearms and dozens of bullets in his possession, material that was seized, on Saturday afternoon.

The spokesman for the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM), Adrián Sánchez, reported that police officers were conducting a surveillance patrol in the Salvárcar area, where they heard gunshots coming from a nearby location, so they went in search of their origin.

They arrived at the streets of Aguascalientes and Ignacio Zaragoza, in the same neighborhood, where they were intercepted by a woman who reported that moments before her neighbor had fired several shots in the air and pointed out the direction in which he ran away.

The officers found a subject, who at first glance was seen carrying a firearm, who was attempting to board a gray Chevrolet Aveo, model 2023, an action that was prevented by the officers.

During a security inspection of the vehicle, the police found the following weapons:

● A 30-30 caliber long gun

● A 12 gauge shotgun ● A 385.8 special caliber revolver ● 85 live cartridges caliber 22 ● 50 live cartridges caliber 357 ● 14 caliber 30 cartridges ● 17 cartridges for a 12 gauge shotgun ● 10 live cartridges caliber 38 special ● 07 live cartridges caliber 38 ● 03 live cartridges caliber 803 After reading his rights, Erick MP, 34 years old, was brought before the Northern District Prosecutor’s Office.