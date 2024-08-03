Man arrested in Guadalajara for transporting in a bucket one coral snakethis species has the most toxic poisons, it happened on the morning of this Saturday, August 2.

Officers were patrolling the area around Arcediano and Rita Gutiérrez in the Huentitán El Alto neighborhood when they spotted a man urinating in the street.

The uniformed officers approached and noticed that he was carrying a snake inside a boat.

The Guadalajara Police confirmed that the snake is of the royal coral snake specieswhich is protected by NOM-059-SEMARNAT-2010 so they arrested the subject and secured the snake.

The detainee said his name was Francisco Javier “N”, 43 years old, and was taken before the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Courtesy of Guadalajara Police

The Coral snake has one of the most toxic venoms according to National Geographic magazine. People who are bitten by this animal initially feel numbness in the area, blurred vision and difficulty speaking in the first few minutes after the bite.

If the victim does not receive immediate treatment, the venom begins to reach the rest of the nervous system, paralyzing important muscles such as the heart and diaphragm, making breathing difficult.

It is extremely important to seek medical treatment immediately if you are bitten by a royal coral snake.