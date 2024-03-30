A Federal Police (Federal Police) seized 3.2 kg of marijuana that was being transported inside fish. The seizure was made this Saturday morning (March 30, 2024) at Tom Jobim International Airport, the Galleonin Rio de Janeiro.

According to the PF, the cargo was that of a 22-year-old man, who was disembarking from a flight from Manaus (AM). He was arrested in the act and sent to the State prison system where he will remain at the disposal of the Justice.

The man will be charged with the crime of interstate drug trafficking, which carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

The drug was identified by federal police officers from Deain (Special Federal Police Station at Galeão International Airport), after a routine inspection. The drug was packaged inside fish in a Styrofoam box.

With information from Brazil Agency.