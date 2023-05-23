Today it is quite common to upload gameplays to the platform Youtube, since they are videos that give companies some kind of free promotion so that users look to buy the original product. However, there are games that have certain reproduction rights, so it is illegal to release free content on the internet.

The middle Japan Today reported that a 52-year-old man Nagoya, Japanhas been arrested for uploading Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace to the platform of Google through a console switches. This included the ending, which at the same time was monetized. The prefectural police miyagi made the arrest based on suspicion of copyright infringement.

The Japan Overseas Content Distribution Association, together with the game rights holder, KADOKAWA, have worked together on this arrest. The guidelines had already been set for what could be shown of the title, and the man broke those rules. The suspect stated that he uploaded the videos and that he also knew that it was illegal.

For now, there is no mention of what sentence the defendant will have to serve.

Via: gonintendo

editor’s note: It’s rare that this kind of thing happens, but since this is a game where the narrative is the main focus, it makes some sense. So, you have to be careful with that matter.