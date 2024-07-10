ORA man was arrested by Chinese customs authorities on Tuesday after he tried to bring in more than 100 live snakes in the country, hiding them inside their trousers. The incident occurred on the border between Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous territory, and Shenzhen, a mainland Chinese city.

According to the official statement from the customs service, during a routine inspection, the agents discovered that the passenger was carrying six bags sealed with adhesive tape in the pockets of his pants. Upon opening them, they found various snakes of various shapes, sizes and colors.

Total, 104 reptiles were seized, including exotic species such as milk snakes and corn snakeswhich are not native to the region.

A video released by authorities shows two border agents examining clear plastic bags filled with snakes of various colors, highlighting the seriousness of the smuggling attempt.

China, recognised as one of the world’s main centres for animal trafficking, has stepped up its efforts in recent years to combat this type of crime.

The country’s biosecurity laws strictly prohibit the introduction of non-native species without the appropriate permits, as part of a broader policy to control diseases and protect local biodiversity.

Authorities have not released the identity of the detainee or specific details of the sentence he will face, but stressed that “those who violate the rules will be held accountable according to the law,” indicating possible severe consequences for the offender.

Man arrested in Argentina carrying 90 snakes and 236 spiders in his suitcase



Fear, astonishment and even rage filled the passengers of an intercity bus when, during a routine inspection, officers of the Argentine National Gendarmerie discovered snakes, spiders and a centipede in the luggage of one of the passengers. The incident occurred in March during a check at the “Cuay Grande” Fixed Checkpoint of Squadron 57 “Santo Tomé”, located at kilometer 669 of National Route No. 14.

The bus, which had started its route in Bernardo de Irigoyen, Misiones, and was heading towards San Justo, in La Matanza, Buenos Aires, was stopped for a detailed inspection in its warehouse, where officials found two suitcases full of 90 snakes, 236 spiders of various species and a centipede.

After the discovery, the owner of the luggage was identified and arrested by order of the Environmental and Rural Prosecutor’s Office of Santo Tomé and the Flora and Fauna office. The animals were seized and handed over to the province’s Fauna department.

The man carried these animals in his luggage. Photo:The nation Share

