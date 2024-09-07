Ciudad Juarez.– Municipal police arrested Porfirio PD, 42, for his alleged responsibility in the commission of crimes against the federal law on firearms and explosives and domestic violence.

The victim informed the preventive agents that her former partner physically and verbally assaulted her after trying to take her minor son by force, so when she refused he threatened to kill her with a gun.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Toloache and Humariza streets in the Roma neighborhood; officers arrived at the scene to respond to an emergency call received on 911, reported the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM).

The accused was approached by security protocols and during a preventive inspection they seized a 38-millimeter caliber revolver-type firearm, loaded with six live cartridges, in addition to a box containing 41 more cartridges of the same caliber, for which reason he was arrested.

“After being read his rights, Porfirio PD, 42, was brought before the corresponding authority for his alleged responsibility in the commission of the aforementioned crimes,” the SSPM reported.